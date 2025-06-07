Iranian President: We’re open to nuclear inspection

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to permit nuclear inspections while rejecting any form of external coercion, according to a statement from his office.

Meeting in Tehran with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Pezeshkian said Iran’s nuclear program is transparent and has been repeatedly verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “We are open to inspections,” he stated. “But no nation has the right to impose its will on Iran or undermine its sovereign decision-making.”

His remarks come amid ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman. Negotiations resumed in April but have seen limited progress.

Nurtleu, delivering a letter from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, voiced support for Iran’s stance on peaceful nuclear development and expressed interest in advancing bilateral ties.

During the visit, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding on diplomatic archive cooperation and discussed regional developments with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran maintains that its nuclear activities comply with international law and denies pursuing nuclear weapons. However, the IAEA has raised concerns over Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and lack of transparency, citing unresolved safeguards issues.

The United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, which Iranian officials describe as unjustified, and with direct negotiations stalled, Tehran insists that inspections must be tied to “mutual respect” and non-interference in its internal affairs.