Russia denounces 'unjustified' US attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Russia condemned recent US strikes targeting multiple nuclear facilities inside Iran.

The Kremlin pointed out that the full extent of damage to Iran’s nuclear sites remains unclear, calling the situation a cause for concern.

It further emphasized the growing complexity of the conflict as new regional and international actors become involved in the dispute between Tehran and Tel Aviv, underscoring that Iran’s future is an internal matter determined solely by its people.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia is working to support the Iranian population, describing the attacks on Iran as “provocative, unjustified and lacking any legitimate basis.”