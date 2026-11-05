Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani on Thursday threatened to establish parallel governing institutions in areas under his party's control if the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) proceeded with its political appointments, while pledging to prevent violence.

In a televised address, Talabani said the PUK Leadership Council had authorized him to make decisions concerning the political dispute, adding that his first decision was to reject Wednesday's parliamentary session and any decisions resulting from it.

"If you appoint a president for the Kurdistan Region, we will appoint a president. If you form a government, we will form a government. If you appoint a minister, we will appoint a minister here," Talabani warned.

He also urged the KDP not to intimidate the public, saying, "We have pledged before God that we will not allow the blood of any citizen in the Kurdistan Region to be shed."

Talabani criticized the outgoing KRG cabinet, describing it as a caretaker government that had failed to serve citizens over the past two years. He cited differences in oil and gasoline prices between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad as evidence of “poor performance.”

The PUK, he said, would mobilize its resources to serve areas under its influence, arguing that the KDP's political moves would not deliver meaningful results despite congratulations from several countries.

"While you are busy making deals and organizing sessions marred by irregularities, we are focused on coexistence with Baghdad, and we want peace in western, eastern and northern Kurdistan," Talabani said, addressing the KDP.

His remarks followed the PUK's earlier decision to withdraw from the outgoing KRG cabinet over the parliamentary dispute.