KDP and PUK strategies alter Regional governance path

Shafaq News- Erbil

The prolonged delay in forming a new Kurdistan Regional Government after the 2024 elections reflects a deeper political recalibration rather than a simple deadlock, the Gulf International Forum reported on Saturday, pointing to an emerging pattern in which Kurdish parties increasingly seek influence through Baghdad rather than internal consensus.

The Forum observed the power-sharing framework between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Kurdistan Region’s two largest parties. The PUK’s recent move to secure the Iraqi presidency through alliances built in Baghdad, without prior coordination with other Kurdish parties, marked a shift from longstanding practice in which Kurdish factions typically aligned positions before entering federal negotiations. A similar pattern appeared in Kirkuk, where the PUK supported the appointment of a Turkmen governor through Baghdad-based political arrangements.

According to the Gulf International Forum, these developments do not point to an institutional breakdown within Kurdish politics. Instead, they reflect an ongoing restructuring of bargaining power, as Kurdish actors adjust to shifting political incentives in Baghdad. While Kurdish parties remain influential, the evolving dynamics are gradually narrowing the space for unified decision-making within Iraq’s federal framework.

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