KDP, PUK push for unified strategy amid political deadlock in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The dialogues between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) continue through a joint committee from both sides, aimed at establishing clear foundations for future cooperation.

The spokesperson for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Saadi Pira, stated that both the PUK and the KDP are working on preparing a joint plan that takes into account the political and economic challenges facing the region.

Pira explained in a press briefing that meetings between the PUK and the KDP are ongoing, where unresolved issues are being discussed, as well as determining responsibilities and defining mechanisms for joint work.

“Both parties hope to finalize the preparation of those responsibilities soon, so that they can take concrete steps towards achieving their common goals in governing the Kurdistan Region,” He said.

Regarding the formation of the new government, Pira believed that it is too early to talk about setting timelines for government formation at the moment, noting that any hasty step could be a "mistake" and lead to undesirable results.

Pira said, "We should not rush into making unstudied decisions; we need to solve the fundamental issues first. If we do not solve these issues now, we might return to square one in the future."

The PUK official also denied that the discussions between the two sides had focused on government positions, stressing that the main focus right now is solely on the government program.

Notably, the delay in forming the Kurdish cabinet is primarily due to political disagreements between the KDP and PUK. Key issues include the distribution of leadership positions, as well as the need for a unified approach to address economic and political challenges.

Since the October 2024 parliamentary elections, in which the KDP and PUK retained the largest number of seats, the two parties have met five times to address the issue. In their first meeting, they decided to form a committee to follow up on the situation; however, no significant agreement has been reached since then.