Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A court in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday sentenced Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the People's Front Party (PFP) and a former co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to five years and three months in prison over the 2025 Lalezar clashes, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

His brother, Bolad Sheikh Jangi, received three years and six months, and their associate Ribwar Hamid Haji Ghali two years.

The three were among a dozen defendants charged with offenses including inciting disorder and forming an armed group, after security forces stormed Sheikh Jangi's residence at the Lalezar Hotel in Al-Sulaymaniyah in August 2025 to arrest him under a warrant. Hours of clashes with his guards ended with the arrest of Sheikh Jangi, his brothers, and several associates. Several people were killed, including three members of the security forces.

The case has dragged on for more than a year. Sheikh Jangi first appeared before the court in January, and proceedings were repeatedly postponed through the spring and autumn, including an indefinite adjournment in May and another delay on October 8 after the defendants pleaded not guilty. His defense team has accused authorities of political pressure and procedural violations, while a former detainee alleged torture and coercion in custody.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR