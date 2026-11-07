Kataib Hezbollah questions PM's brother, denies airport claims

Kataib Hezbollah questions PM's brother, denies airport claims
2026-11-07T20:34:34+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iraq’s most prominent armed factions, questioned the finances of Hassan al-Zaidi, brother of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, on Saturday, and denied allegations that it controlled contracts at Iraqi airports.

Kataib Hezbollah called on Iraq’s Integrity Commission to investigate Hassan al-Zaidi’s wealth, citing legal cases involving Alia Nassif, Al-Sayhoud, and Hussein Talib, whose amounts it linked to 4 billion dinars ($2.63 million), 300 million dinars ($197,368), and 40 billion dinars ($26.32 million), respectively. The group urged the commission to ask al-Zaidi, “Where did you get this?”

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings

The faction further questioned the prime minister's hostility toward the “Islamic Resistance,” alleging that “money donated during the Al-Aqsa Flood conflict had financed drones and missiles used to attack enemy bases.” It alleged that intermediaries had handled funds for the armed groups and still owed $5 million, citing “dated records and official receipts.”

Kataib Hezbollah denied having any direct or indirect business ties, partnerships, or intermediary dealings with Iraq’s Military Industrialization Authority, describing Saudi-owned Al Arabiya’s claims as part of a media campaign targeting the Iran-aligned axis.

Earlier on Saturday, an informed source told Shafaq News that Prime Minister al-Zaidi had ordered the cancellation of three contracts at Mosul International Airport over the companies’ alleged links to armed groups: airport counter rentals held by Sky Plus, an uncovered parking facility leased to Sama Al-Matar, and a taxi office operated by Al-Faisal Al-Shamikh. The source said the contracts would be reassigned to international companies.

A government source also told Shafaq News that negotiations over disarming Iraq’s armed factions had reached a near deadlock because the groups continued to refuse to surrender their weapons.

According to the source, the impasse had prompted the factions to renew their media campaign against al-Zaidi, his government, and the Coordination Framework —a coalition of predominantly Shiite political groups—which has been negotiating with them through a specialized committee.

Read more: Asaib Ahl Al-Haq joins Iraq's cabinet as hardliners reject disarmament deadline

Kataib Hezbollah questions PM's brother, denies airport claims
Kataib Hezbollah questions PM's brother, denies airport claims

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon