Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iraq’s most prominent armed factions, questioned the finances of Hassan al-Zaidi, brother of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, on Saturday, and denied allegations that it controlled contracts at Iraqi airports.

Kataib Hezbollah called on Iraq’s Integrity Commission to investigate Hassan al-Zaidi’s wealth, citing legal cases involving Alia Nassif, Al-Sayhoud, and Hussein Talib, whose amounts it linked to 4 billion dinars ($2.63 million), 300 million dinars ($197,368), and 40 billion dinars ($26.32 million), respectively. The group urged the commission to ask al-Zaidi, “Where did you get this?”

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The faction further questioned the prime minister's hostility toward the “Islamic Resistance,” alleging that “money donated during the Al-Aqsa Flood conflict had financed drones and missiles used to attack enemy bases.” It alleged that intermediaries had handled funds for the armed groups and still owed $5 million, citing “dated records and official receipts.”

Kataib Hezbollah denied having any direct or indirect business ties, partnerships, or intermediary dealings with Iraq’s Military Industrialization Authority, describing Saudi-owned Al Arabiya’s claims as part of a media campaign targeting the Iran-aligned axis.

Earlier on Saturday, an informed source told Shafaq News that Prime Minister al-Zaidi had ordered the cancellation of three contracts at Mosul International Airport over the companies’ alleged links to armed groups: airport counter rentals held by Sky Plus, an uncovered parking facility leased to Sama Al-Matar, and a taxi office operated by Al-Faisal Al-Shamikh. The source said the contracts would be reassigned to international companies.

A government source also told Shafaq News that negotiations over disarming Iraq’s armed factions had reached a near deadlock because the groups continued to refuse to surrender their weapons.

According to the source, the impasse had prompted the factions to renew their media campaign against al-Zaidi, his government, and the Coordination Framework —a coalition of predominantly Shiite political groups—which has been negotiating with them through a specialized committee.

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