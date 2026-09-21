Shafaq News- Washington

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi pledged on Monday to complete the disarmament of armed factions by June 30, 2027, outlining an initial 90-day period before weapons handovers begin.

In an interview with The New York Times, Al-Zaidi said the plan would proceed in stages and would be central to Iraq’s management of its relations with the United States and Iran amid the war between the two countries.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions

“The disarmament plan is not optional. It is a necessity,” he said.

“Others talked about this and then backed down. They yielded to pressure or other fears. For me, this issue, along with corruption, is a matter of honor.”

Al-Zaidi said the first phase would last 90 days, during which armed factions would “refrain from attacks” and US forces “would not strike them.”

The factions would then begin surrendering their weapons, with the process due to conclude by June 30, 2027.

The announcement comes as Iraq approaches September 30, a date previously set by the State Administration Coalition for ending armed activity outside state institutions.

Read more: Iraq's weapons deadline leaves terms of disarmament unresolved

At an August 5 meeting, the coalition, which includes Iraq’s main Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political forces, backed bringing weapons under state control and said groups threatening national security outside official institutions would be treated as outlawed.

September 30 also marks the scheduled end of the US-led Global Coalition’s military mission in Iraq. Several armed factions have tied the future of their weapons to the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Read more: Iraq factions resist disarmament as coalition exit nears