Shafaq News

Iraq is entering a sensitive security period as the planned withdrawal of US-led forces approaches, raising questions about how the country will address potential security gaps and protect its borders, according to a report by the Tehran Times.

The withdrawal could create opportunities for armed groups and external actors to exploit existing political and security vulnerabilities. The report identified Iraq’s borders with Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Iran as areas of potential concern, where instability or isolated incidents could trigger wider tensions.

The report also highlights the importance of domestic negotiations over weapons control, the capacity of state institutions, and the positions of regional powers in shaping Iraq’s post-withdrawal security environment. It presents these as potential risks rather than predictions of specific events.

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