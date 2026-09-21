Shafaq News- Tripoli

An armed group shut a valve on the pipeline carrying crude from Libya’s Sharara oilfield to al-Zawiya port on Monday, causing a sharp drop in production, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

The group closed valve 7, NOC added, but did not identify those responsible or specify how much production had been lost.

Sharara is one of Libya’s largest oilfields and a key source of crude exports.

The disruption follows other recent attacks on Libya’s energy infrastructure. Last month, fires and explosions hit fuel storage facilities at al-Zawiya oil complex after drone attacks, while an earlier drone struck a tank containing untreated naphtha.