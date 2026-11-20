Shafaq News- Diyala

Members of the Al-Yasar tribe protested in Iraq's Diyala province on Friday, demanding accountability after police gunfire during an arrest operation killed three children and injured five other people in the Rakkat al-Haj Suhail area.

At a press conference, the tribe's leader, Sheikh Muntadhar Ali Imran al-Shafi al-Tai, called on Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and the interior minister to impose the maximum penalties on those responsible for the shooting.

"We stand by the law and will not resort to tribal measures because the law comes first," he said, warning that the tribe would take matters into its own hands if the authorities failed to deliver justice.

Sheikh Irfan al-Yasar al-Tai, a senior figure in the Tai tribal confederation, said the Interior Minister ordered the entire security unit involved in the operation to be brought to Baghdad for investigation, with legal measures to follow within 72 hours. He called on the judiciary and the Interior Ministry to release the investigation's findings.

Al-Yasar said masked security personnel, accompanied by civilians, opened fire on a vehicle carrying five children and five women while attempting to arrest a member of the tribe wanted under Article 406 of Iraq's Penal Code.

"The arrest should not have been carried out this way," according to Al-Yasar. He also praised Diyala police and forensic investigators for securing the scene and preventing anyone from interfering with potential evidence.

Read more: Diyala Council seeks justice after police shooting kills children