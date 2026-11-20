Shafaq News- Basra

Restoring churches in Iraq’s southern Basra province was a priority in talks with Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Mar Paul III Nona and tribal representatives, Aqeel Al-Furaiji, head of Basra’s security committee, told Shafaq News.

Al-Furaiji said officials were considering hiring a firm specializing in antiquities to restore churches in need of repair, in coordination with the governor. He said provincial support included providing job opportunities for Christians, ensuring their access to benefits such as plots of land, and encouraging those who had moved abroad to return.

In January 2024, Basra Churches Council released figures showing that 350 Christian families remained in the province, down from more than 7,000.

Nona told Shafaq News he had come to hear the concerns of members of the Chaldean Church and strengthen ties with public institutions and Basra’s other communities. Despite difficulties in the past, he said, the province’s communities had grown closer and more open to one another. Talks with the local government are also an important step toward protecting Christians’ rights and helping families stay in Basra.

Al-Furaiji described Christians as an integral part of Basra’s history and cultural heritage and as partners in governing the province and making decisions. He added that the provincial council and local administration were working to strengthen their participation in public life and preserve ties among Basra’s communities.

Read more: Christians of Iraq: Where did they go?