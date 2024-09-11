Exports from Iran's Kermanshah to Iraq surge 130%

Shafaq News/ Exports from Iran's Kermanshah to Iraq surged 130% in value in the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, the province's customs director said on Wednesday.

Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh told Iran's Mehr News Agency that three million and seventy-five thousand tonnes of goods worth $2.684 billion were exported to Iraq from Kermanshah's border customs points. The quantity of goods exported saw a 4% increase in weight, he said.

Of the total exports, the Parvizkhan border customs point accounted for the largest portion, exporting goods worth $1.611 billion, weighing 1.3 million tonnes. "This marks the largest share of exported goods through the province’s borders to Iraq," Abbaszadeh added.

Meanwhile, Khorramshahr customs contributed $434.7 million in exports, with a total weight of 670,615 tonnes over the past four months.

Additionally, the Sumar border point facilitated the export of goods valued at $447.1 million, weighing 740,085 tonnes during the first five months of the current year. Abbaszadeh also noted that the Sheikh Saleh customs station recorded exports worth $170.4 million, weighing 238,112 tonnes.

As for the Shoshmi customs station, it contributed $20.1 million worth of exports, with a total weight of 125,000 tonnes.

Iran's fiscal year begins on March 21.