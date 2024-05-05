Parviz Khan Customs leads foreign transit trade in Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Ali Asghar Abbas Zade, the Director-General of Customs of Kermanshah Province in Iran said that Parviz Khan Customs (on the border with Iraq) ranked first in foreign transit goods traffic in Iran in April 2024.

According to the Iranian Mehr News Agency, Abbas Zade revealed that the Parviz Khan Customs handled the biggest number of foreign transit operations from Iran to Iraq in April.

He pointed out that "according to statistics provided by Iranian customs, the volume of foreign transit through Iran in April reached 1.6 million tonnes, an increase of 47% compared to the previous year."

Abbas Zade continued that "according to information provided by Iranian customs, the Parviz Khan Customs witnessed the highest amount of foreign transit among the country's customs, with 486 thousand tonnes of goods."

Additionally, he mentioned that "the Shahid Rajaei Customs ranked second with 377 thousand tonnes, while the Bashmaq Customs occupied the third place with 203 thousand tonnes."