Iran stages 9-day military drills along Iraqi border

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Army’s ground forces have commenced nine days of military drills in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, the governor of Qasr-e Shirin, Mohammad Najafi, announced on Tuesday.

Iranian media outlets quoted Najafi as saying that the exercises are taking place in the general area of Qasr-e Shirin, emphasizing that “the sound of explosions and the movement of armored and heavy vehicles in the western areas of Kermanshah should be considered normal during this period.”

He urged residents of the western border regions of Kermanshah to cooperate and avoid traveling to the areas designated for the drills.

“Further details regarding plans and potential restrictions would be announced in the coming days through official channels,” Najafi told Iranian media.

Meanwhile, the head of the Security Council of Qasr-e Shirin highlighted the objectives of the drills, stating, “These exercises aim to enhance military readiness, demonstrate the defensive capabilities of the armed forces, and bolster regional security.”

He emphasized that the drills highlight the armed forces’ preparedness to defend Iran’s territory against potential threats.

Notably, Kermanshah Province, which shares a 186-kilometer border with Iraq, is a key location for Iran’s military operations. It has been a consistent site for exercises by the Iranian Armed Forces and the IRGC to improve combat readiness and secure Iran’s western borders.

Historically, the province played a pivotal role during the Iran-Iraq War, including Operation Mersad in 1988, where Iranian forces successfully repelled an incursion by the MEK supported by Iraq.