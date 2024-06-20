Treasure hunt turns deadly in Iran as two diggers suffocate in collapsed tunnel

Shafaq News/ Two people were killed and one was injured after they were trapped in a collapsed tunnel while digging for treasures in western Iran, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in a village near Kilan Gharb in Kermanshah province, where the three men were digging at a depth of about eight meters (26 feet), police deputy chief Colonel Allahyar Moradian said.

One of the men managed to escape the tunnel, but the other two died from exposure to gas, Moradian said.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and recovered the bodies of the two deceased men. An investigation into the incident is underway.