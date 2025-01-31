9 prisoners escape Kermanshah jail, 3 recaptured

Shafaq News/ Nine prisoners pulled off a daring escape from Dizel Abad Prison in western Iran’s Kermanshah province, Iranian media reported on Friday.

According to Iranian media outlets, the Kermanshah Provincial Prisons Administration announced in a statement that the inmates fled in the early hours of Friday using a carefully orchestrated deception.

The statement added, “Despite the swift response of prison personnel, along with the assistance of the judiciary and local security forces, three of the escapees were immediately apprehended, while efforts to locate and arrest the remaining individuals are ongoing.”

Sources familiar with the matter said authorities had obtained some leads on the fugitives' possible whereabouts, while efforts to recapture them remain ongoing.

Iranian officials and state-affiliated media have not disclosed the identities of the escaped prisoners or the charges against them.