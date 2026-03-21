G7 threatens "necessary measures" over Iran’s maritime attacks

Shafaq News- Brussels

G7, a bloc of leading economies, on Saturday urged Iran to halt its attacks on neighboring countries, warning that escalating strikes risk destabilizing vital energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

In a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, voiced support for regional partners while signaling readiness to take “necessary measures” to protect global energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil shipments and a significant share of world trade, remains a critical maritime chokepoint. Iran has indicated that shipping remains open to international vessels, except those linked to the United States and its allies, and has attacked dozens of vessels in the waterway, often using small unmanned boats carrying explosive charges or airborne drones, while other ships have been hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz as well as in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

US President Donald Trump had previously urged allies to deploy warships to secure the vital route. On Thursday, five European countries and Japan said they are prepared to develop coordinated plans to ensure safe navigation, condemning what they described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels.