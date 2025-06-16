G7 urges Israel-Iran de-escalation as Trump blocks joint statement

Shafaq News/ On Monday, G7 leaders urged an immediate de-escalation between Israel and Iran, warning that continued hostilities risk destabilizing the Middle East and disrupting global energy markets.

In a draft communiqué circulated at the summit, the bloc cautioned that military escalation “jeopardizes regional peace” and threatens energy security worldwide. While reaffirming Israel’s right to self-defense, the text called for restraint from all sides to prevent further deterioration.

However, US President Donald Trump withheld support for the document in its current form. Trump, who had previously rejected Israeli calls for preemptive strikes on Iran, shifted tone after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, later backing the campaign as a “legitimate deterrent” to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

European leaders, by contrast, have emphasized diplomacy:

- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the summit reflected “clear consensus” on the urgency of de-escalation. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that Iran “must never acquire nuclear weapons,” reiterating Berlin’s support for Israel’s security within the bounds of international law.

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen disclosed that she had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritize diplomacy, calling a negotiated solution “the only viable path forward.”

- French President Emmanuel Macron echoed the message, pressing Iran to resume talks with the United States and avoid steps that could deepen the crisis.

- Japan, which traditionally maintains balanced ties with both Tehran and Tel Aviv, took a rare stance, condemning Israel’s airstrikes as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

Host nation Canada opted to release a Chair’s Summary rather than a unified final communiqué—marking a break from precedent and reflecting divisions that surfaced in previous summits, including the 2018 G7 in Quebec.