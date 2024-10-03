G7 accuses Iran and its allies of destabilizing the Middle East

Shafaq News/ The Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Thursday condemned Iran's recent military attack on Israel, calling it a serious threat to regional stability and reiterating their unwavering commitment to Israel's security.

In a statement issued by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, the G7 accused Iran of destabilizing the Middle East through its support for terrorist proxies and armed groups, including the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran-aligned paramilitary groups in Iraq.

The leaders urged all regional players to act responsibly and with restraint to prevent further escalation, while expressing their support for ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. They also called for the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

"We are deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct military attack against Israel, which constitutes a serious threat to regional stability," the G7 statement read.

The group also expressed its condolences to the families of civilian victims in Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon.

The G7 reiterated its support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and called for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border.