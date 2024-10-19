G7 defense ministers urge Iran to halt support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansarallah

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the defense ministers of the G7 nations called on Iran to cease its support for the Palestinian group Hamas, as well as its allies, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis (Ansarallah) in Yemen.

In a joint statement following their meeting in Naples, the G7 ministers urged Iran to refrain from assisting Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and to avoid taking any actions that could destabilize the region or lead to uncontrollable escalation.

Regarding Ukraine, the G7 defense ministers reiterated their "steadfast" support for Kyiv, including military assistance.

They stated, "We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's freedom, sovereignty, and independence, as well as for its territorial integrity, for as long as necessary."

The ministers also expressed their commitment to continue providing aid to Ukraine, including military assistance in both the short and long term. They noted their support for Ukraine's irreversible path toward integration into the Euro-Atlantic area, including NATO membership.

Italy is currently chairing the G7, which also includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan. Representatives from the European Union, NATO, and the Ukrainian Minister of Defense participated in the discussions in Naples.