World Cup: Diallo lifts Côte d'Ivoire, Sweden crush Tunisia, Japan deny Dutch victory

Shafaq News- Philadelphia/ Monterrey/ Dallas

Côte d'Ivoire opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, ending a 12-year absence from the tournament with all three points, after substitute Amad Diallo delivered a composed finish into the bottom corner in the 90th minute.

Hours later in Monterrey, Sweden dismantled Tunisia 5-1 in a dominant Group F display, with Yasin Ayari contributing a brace and Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Mattias Svanberg completing the rout. Tunisia's sole response came through Omar Rekik.

Philadelphia: Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 Ecuador

Ecuador had the clearer early chances and were denied by the woodwork, with John Yeboah and Alan Minda both striking the crossbar, but Côte d'Ivoire grew into the contest and carried a threat through Yan Diomande, one of the side's most consistent performers throughout.

Two early second-half substitutions proved decisive for the Ivorians. Amad Diallo and striker Ange-Yoan Bonny came on in the 56th minute, with Diallo switching to right wing and Diomande shifting to the left. Bonny's hold-up play provided a new attacking dimension in place of starting forward Elye Wahi, and gradually the momentum shifted away from Ecuador.

The winning move came when Wilfried Singo carried the ball down the right flank and played a cut-back pass into the path of Diallo, who slotted calmly into the left corner in the 90th minute. Ecuador rallied through seven minutes of stoppage time but could not find an equalizer, with corners their primary weapon.

Côte d'Ivoire, who won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2014, while Ecuador entered the tournament ranked ten places above their opponents in FIFA's world rankings.

Group E is now led by Germany following its 7-1 rout of Curaçao earlier in the day. Ecuador face Curaçao next, while Côte d'Ivoire meet Germany.

Monterrey: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia

Sweden were dominant from the outset at Estadio BBVA. Yasin Ayari opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a long-range effort, Alexander Isak doubled the advantage in the 30th, and Tunisia reduced the deficit to 2-1 through Omar Rekik in the 43rd, finishing after an assist from Hannibal Mejbri. Viktor Gyokeres extended Sweden's lead in the 59th minute, Mattias Svanberg added the fourth in the 84th, and Ayari completed his brace deep in stoppage time at 90+6'.

Svanberg scored within seconds of his introduction, with the goal allowed to stand after a VAR review for offside. Isak and Gyokeres combined effectively throughout, setting each other up for clinical finishes, while Graham Potter's side controlled possession and limited Tunisia through aggressive pressing across both halves.

Tunisia showed brief resistance before halftime but were unable to sustain that pressure in the second period and finished the opening matchday at the bottom of Group F standings with a goal difference of minus four. Sweden lead the group after the Netherlands and Japan drew 2-2 in an earlier fixture on the same day.

Dallas: Netherlands 2-2 Japan

Japan held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in Group F at Dallas Stadium on June 14, coming from behind twice to deny Ronald Koeman's side a winning start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

A goalless first half saw the Dutch control possession and create the clearer chances. Donyell Malen tested goalkeeper Zion Suzuki twice, and Cody Gakpo squandered a close-range opportunity, but Japan reached the interval level with their defensive shape intact.

The scoring opened five minutes into the second half. Virgil van Dijk directed a Gravenberch cross back across the goal in the 51st minute, the ball entering the net via the inside of the post. Six minutes later, Keito Nakamura equalized with a composed finish after Japan worked the ball down the left.

Ryan Gravenberch then set up Crysencio Summerville for the Netherlands' second in the 64th minute, the winger curling into the far corner to restore the lead —Gravenberch's name on both assists the clearest measure of his influence across the 90 minutes.

Japan leveled again in the 89th minute. Substitute Koki Ogawa met a corner with a header that deflected off Daichi Kamada and beyond Bart Verbruggen, completing the comeback and securing a point for Hajime Moriyasu's side.