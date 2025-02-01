Second aviation tragedy in the US in a week as plane crashes near Philadelphia, killing six

Shafaq News/ A plane crash occurred Friday evening in Northeast Philadelphia, killing all six people aboard.

The crash involved a Learjet 55, which was serving as a medical transport for a critically ill child and her mother. Also on board were a doctor, a paramedic, and two pilots.

The aircraft had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. but lost contact with air traffic control less than a minute later. It crashed near Roosevelt Mall, causing an explosion that ignited several nearby homes and vehicles. While emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, there were no survivors.

The full extent of the destruction is still unclear. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This tragedy follows closely another deadly aviation accident earlier in the week in Washington, D.C., where 67 people died in a collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet.

President Donald Trump expressed his sorrow over the crash, writing on his Truth Social official account, "Such a sad tragedy. More innocent lives lost."