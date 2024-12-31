Aviation tragedies mark a “catastrophic” week: Hundreds dead in multiple incidents

Shafaq News/ The aviation industry has witnessed a catastrophic end to the year, marked by a series of crashes and incidents that resulted in the deaths of hundreds and injuries to dozens.

Brazil: A Tourist Town Devastated

The first tragedy struck on December 23, when a twin-engine Piper PA-42-1000 crashed in the heart of Gramado, a bustling tourist town in southern Brazil. The crash resulted in the deaths of all 10 passengers on board.

Brazil’s Civil Defense Agency also reported that more than 17 people on the ground sustained injuries due to the impact.

The aircraft, manufactured in 1990, was attempting to land when it fell into a densely populated area. The governor of Gramado confirmed that the cause of the crash is under investigation by the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa).

Azerbaijan: Tragedy in Russian Airspace

On Christmas day, December 25, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight, carrying 62 passengers and a crew of five crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was en route from Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of Russia’s Chechen Republic, when it diverted to Kazakhstan and crashed during an emergency landing attempt. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities, with 29 survivors.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, conflicting reports are suggesting a possible connection to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Azerbaijani officials believe a Russian anti-aircraft missile caused the crash, while Russia asserts that the plane deviated from its intended course due to heavy fog and Ukrainian drones.

South Korea: A Devastating Airport Crash

On December 29, South Korea faced one of its worst aviation disasters in recent memory when a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan International Airport. According to officials, only 2 of 181 survived the crash, both of which were crew members.

The Boeing 737-800, arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, landed without deploying its landing gear. The plane skidded across the runway before colliding with a wall and bursting into flames shortly after 9:00 a.m. local time.

South Korea’s Ministry of Transport confirmed that the black boxes have been recovered, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the factors that led to this catastrophic failure.

United Arab Emirates: Light Aircraft Down in Ras Al Khaimah

Also on December 29, a light aircraft operated by the Al Jazirah Air Sports Club crashed into the sea off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The crash resulted in the death of the pilot and co-pilot.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated that its Air Accidents Investigation Section received a report about the incident, indicating that work teams and relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

Canada: Emergency Landing in Halifax

On the same day, an Air Canada flight experienced problems landing at Halifax airport, skidding down the runway before part of the aircraft caught fire.

The aircraft caught fire upon landing but miraculously, all passengers and crew survived without serious injuries. Canadian aviation authorities are investigating the technical malfunction to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Norway: KLM Flight’s Hydraulic Issue

Meanwhile, on December 29, a Boeing 737-800 operated by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines experienced a hydraulic problem shortly after takeoff from Oslo Airport in Norway. The plane, en route to Amsterdam, returned to Oslo and veered off the runway upon landing.

According to KLM, all 176 passengers and six crew members onboard were uninjured. KLM confirmed the issue and stated that they are cooperating with Norwegian aviation authorities in their investigation.

Germany: Light Aircraft Crash Disrupts Stuttgart Airport Operations

On December 29, a Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed near Stuttgart Airport, causing significant disruptions to air traffic. The aircraft, which had departed from Leutkirch im Allgäu at 3:39 p.m. local time, and was attempting to land at Stuttgart Airport when it went down at approximately 4:21 p.m., just a few hundred meters short of the runway.

Challenging conditions, including darkness and fog, were reported at the time of the crash. The pilot suffered minor injuries, while a 70-year-old passenger was seriously injured and transported to a hospital. In response to the crash, flight operations at Stuttgart Airport were suspended for about an hour and a half.

Investigations into the cause of the accident have commenced, with both local police and experts from the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation involved. The extent of the material damage remains undetermined at this time.