“Terrible accident”: 18+ killed in Washington plane crash

Shafaq News/ Over 18 people have been confirmed dead after a plane carrying 60 passengers and 4 crew members collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington.

Two US defense officials confirmed the collision between a US Army BlackHawk helicopter (UH-60) and the passenger plane. Three US Army soldiers were reportedly aboard, though their fate remains unknown.

CNN reported that rescuers have so far been unable to recover any survivors from the incident, which occurred at around 9 p.m. Washington time (2 a.m. GMT).

So far, more than 18 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River following the crash of the plane that was on a flight from Wichita, Kansas, according to US media outlets.

Commenting on the incident, US President Donald Trump stated, "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident… May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."