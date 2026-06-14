Kirkuk reports second CCHF case of 2026

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Authorities in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, confirmed a new positive case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), while intensifying efforts to contain the disease.

The Director of the Kirkuk Teaching Veterinary Hospital, Mansour Al-Bayati, told Shafaq News on Sunday that veterinary clinics in Laylan, Al-Wataniyah, and Qara Hanjir, in coordination with relevant authorities, have launched intensive field campaigns to combat insects and parasites that transmit the disease as part of a comprehensive prevention plan aimed at limiting its spread.

Teams are working around the clock, with specialized units deployed across the province to carry out monitoring, treatment, and disease-control measures to protect public health.

The new infection brought Kirkuk's total number of CCHF cases to two recorded so far in 2026. According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq registered 149 cases this year, including 10 deaths.