Kirkuk detects fourth CCHF case of 2026

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk, northern Iraq, recorded its fourth confirmed case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) since the beginning of this year after a resident of Al-Hawija district tested positive on Monday.

A source from the Kirkuk Health Department told Shafaq News that the patient, a 35-year-old woman from Al-Burtughaliya village, is receiving medical care under approved health protocols.

According to Shafaq News CCHF tracker, Iraq has recorded 157 confirmed infections and 10 deaths since the beginning of 2026, with Dhi Qar reporting the highest toll at 74 cases and six fatalities.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq