Iraq’s Kirkuk registers first CCHF case of 2026

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Laboratory tests confirmed a case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, a health source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The infected woman, 43, had been placed in quarantine a day earlier, while health authorities began preventive measures and follow-up procedures.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 10 CCHF cases so far in 2026, including nine in Dhi Qar province, with the new infection marking Kirkuk’s first confirmed case of the year. The province has reported six cases since the beginning of 2025, bringing Iraq’s overall tally to 257 infections, including 38 deaths.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq