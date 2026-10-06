Oman evacuates 10 after tanker attack near Hormuz

Oman evacuates 10 after tanker attack near Hormuz
2026-10-06T19:12:51+00:00

Shafaq News- Muscat

Oman evacuated 10 crew members from the Panama-flagged oil tanker MT On Peace on Tuesday after the vessel was struck nine nautical miles northeast of Lima in Musandam Governorate, the Omani Defense Ministry announced.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack, saying the tanker was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman’s coast earlier in the day, injuring 12 of its 19 crew members, including 11 Indian nationals. Seventeen of those aboard were Indian.

Neither ministry identified who was responsible for the attack or provided further details about the projectile. The condition of the injured crew members was not immediately disclosed.

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