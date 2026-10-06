Shafaq News- Muscat

Oman evacuated 10 crew members from the Panama-flagged oil tanker MT On Peace on Tuesday after the vessel was struck nine nautical miles northeast of Lima in Musandam Governorate, the Omani Defense Ministry announced.

سلاح الجو السلطاني العُماني ينفّذ عملية إخلاء طبي لعشرة أفراد من طاقم سفينة تجارية. https://t.co/NiwAo1PzsE — التوجيه المعنوي (@MG_MOD_OMAN) October 6, 2026

India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack, saying the tanker was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman’s coast earlier in the day, injuring 12 of its 19 crew members, including 11 Indian nationals. Seventeen of those aboard were Indian.

Statement on the attack on a commercial vessel MT On Peace, off the coast of Oman 🔗 https://t.co/nuE2vv3x8k https://t.co/9KE13wy5UY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 6, 2026

Neither ministry identified who was responsible for the attack or provided further details about the projectile. The condition of the injured crew members was not immediately disclosed.