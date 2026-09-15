Shafaq News- Muscat

The Panama-flagged oil tanker ELGAIA was targeted off Oman, leaving two crew members missing and prompting authorities to tow the vessel to an Omani port, the Sultanate’s Maritime Security Center announced on Tuesday.

The tanker was targeted about 1.3 nautical miles northeast of Musandam province, after which a Royal Navy of Oman vessel evacuated 23 crew members, while search operations continued for the missing.

قَطْر ناقلة النفط (ELGAIA) إلى أحد الموانئ بسلطنة عُمان. pic.twitter.com/tMhqWlDX4T — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) September 15, 2026

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an unidentified projectile struck a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz at 2040 GMT on Monday, without causing damage or environmental impact.

UKMTO did not identify the vessel, leaving it unclear whether the advisory concerned ELGAIA or a separate incident.