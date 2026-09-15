Shafaq News- Diyala

Diyala’s fuel shortages will be fully resolved next week, provincial council member Rashad Al-Tamimi said on Tuesday, after weeks of supply problems that have caused long queues at filling stations.

At a press conference, Al-Tamimi said the council had coordinated with petroleum distribution officials on measures to restore availability across the province.

Read more: Fuel shortages keep Iraqi motorists in long lines

The council also discussed power shortages with the director-general of the Central Region Electricity Distribution Company, focusing on grid needs, supply hours, and problems involving the private-sector distributor.

Baghdad and several other Iraqi provinces, including Diyala, have faced renewed shortages of gasoline and gasoil, which is widely used by larger vehicles. The Oil Ministry previously attributed the disruption to delayed shipments as the Iran-US conflict affected tanker movements, compounding a shortfall between domestic production and consumption. It said new shipments would arrive soon, with daily gasoline demand estimated at about 33 million liters and rising to around 38 million during peak periods.

Read more: Iraq’s "Green Taxi" plan takes shape amid gasoline crisis