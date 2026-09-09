Shafaq News- Nineveh/ Diyala

Iraqi security forces dispersed a protest by truck drivers over fuel shortages in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, on Wednesday after demonstrators blocked a major road, causing severe congestion at one of the city’s entrances, a security source told Shafaq News.

Dozens of drivers gathered near the Al-Shamsiyat checkpoint southeast of Mosul and obstructed traffic before police intervened and cleared the route.

Read more: Fuel shortages keep Iraqi motorists in long lines

The supply crunch is also affecting government offices in Diyala, where depleted generator stocks and a lack of funding have left many departments heavily reliant on the national electricity grid. Speaking to Shafaq News, Salah Mahdi, director of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) office in Diyala, said that power is currently available for about one hour followed by two hours of outages, leaving air-conditioning systems idle and slowing administrative work amid high temperatures.

Employees at some departments have pooled money to purchase generator fuel, Mahdi added, but rising prices and scarce availability have made the arrangement increasingly difficult to sustain. He warned that public services could face further setbacks without additional supplies and financial allocations.

The Oil Ministry attributed the shortages on Friday to delayed gasoline shipments caused by regional tensions that disrupted tanker movements, compounding a gap between domestic production and consumption. Daily demand stands at about 33 million liters and can reach 38 million during peak periods, according to the ministry, which expects new shipments to arrive soon.

Read more: Iraq’s "Green Taxi" plan takes shape amid gasoline crisis