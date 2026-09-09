Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trade between Iran and Iraq could reach $20 billion a year if domestic and international barriers are eased, the head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Yahya Al-e Es'hagh, who heads the body representing private-sector business ties between the two countries, told a meeting in Kermanshah, a western Iranian province bordering Iraq, that current regional and international conditions made practical measures necessary to address obstacles to bilateral trade.

Iraq's trade with Iran topped 10 billion dollars in 2025, according to official Iraqi figures, driven mainly by Iranian exports of food, consumer goods, and other products to the Iraqi market.

The two countries share a roughly 1,600-kilometer (990-mile) border with several official crossings, including Shalamcheh in southern Iraq's Basra province, Zurbatiyah in Wasit, and Bashmaq and Haj Omran in the Kurdistan Region.

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