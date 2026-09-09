Shafaq News- Basra

A drone targeted a foreign oil tanker flying the Panamanian flag on Wednesday while in Iraqi territorial waters, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the tanker was carrying crude oil and was hit in the ship-to-ship (STS) transfer area, where cargo is moved between vessels at sea, causing a fire aboard the vessel. No crew members were injured.

The incident follows a similar drone strike on July 16, when an unidentified drone hit the Supreme Prosperity, a Liberian-flagged oil tanker berthed at Basra Oil Port. No casualties or damage were reported in that attack. In March, two tankers were attacked about 30 miles off the Iraqi coast, leaving one person dead and several others injured.