Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that no US Navy warship had been struck and that all attempted attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had failed.

IRGC claimed it had struck 20 vessels in two separate operations on Wednesday, “in retaliation” for US strikes on Iranian oil tankers.

In a statement, the Guard said it targeted two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, in response to a US attack on five Iranian tankers. It also hit ten other vessels that had tried to enter the restricted waters of the Strait of Hormuz with US backing.