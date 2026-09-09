Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Technical and engineering teams at Samawah Refinery on Wednesday began trial pumping of petroleum products to the new Samawah depot through a temporary pumping station.

Refinery department director Khalid Naama Hassan said the refinery had completed the technical, administrative and safety requirements in coordination with the Oil Pipelines Company and the Petroleum Products Distribution Company ahead of the depot’s planned entry into operation.

The new depot has a storage capacity of 75,000 cubic meters and includes 19 tanks for petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, gas oil, fuel oil and jet fuel.