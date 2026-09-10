Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel carried out 22 detonations in the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri, Lebanese media reported on Thursday, with Israeli strikes also recorded in several areas of Lebanon.

Warplanes conducted three airstrikes on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, followed by a strike on Ali Al-Taher hill. Another airstrike targeted an area between the towns of Zibqin and Shihin. No casualties were documented, and there was no immediate information on the extent of damage caused by the reported incidents.

مراسل الجديد: الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي يشن غارتين على النبطية الفوقا pic.twitter.com/Xn1vvxlnfs — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 10, 2026

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli assaults between March 2 and Sept. 7 at 4,381 killed and 12,402 wounded.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have recorded more than 5,000 Israeli attacks on the country since the framework agreement was signed in June, a Lebanese military official told CNN.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far