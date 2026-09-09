Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,100 dinars per 100 dollars, down from opening at 156,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,500 dinars and bought it at 155,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,900 dinars and buying prices at 155,850 dinars.