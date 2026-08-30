Shafaq News- Hormuz

An unidentified projectile targeted an oil tanker as it transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, UKMTO reported.

The incident occurred about 12 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, as the tanker made an inbound passage through the strategic waterway. No party has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

UKMTO reported no casualties or environmental impact.