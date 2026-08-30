Unknown projectile hits oil tanker in Hormuz
2026-08-30T19:35:46+00:00
Shafaq News- Hormuz
An unidentified projectile targeted an oil tanker as it transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, UKMTO reported.
The incident occurred about 12 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, as the tanker made an inbound passage through the strategic waterway. No party has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.
UKMTO reported no casualties or environmental impact.
UKMTO WARNING 122-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/OPVXbLDoj5 #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/PTvkdSBLFF— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) August 30, 2026