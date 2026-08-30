Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRI) security forces (Asayish) announced on Sunday the arrest of five suspects in Al-Sulaymaniyah for allegedly producing counterfeit historical coins and antiquities and marketing them as authentic items inside the KRI and abroad.

The Asayish said its Investigation Directorate, in coordination with the General Directorate of Asayish in Al-Sulaymaniyah, arrested the suspects on August 3, 2026.

Last month, the agency seized 685 authentic silver coins dating to the 12th and 13th centuries and arrested three suspects attempting to sell them illegally in Al-Sulaymaniyah.