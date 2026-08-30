Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Sunday directed authorities to prepare and allocate 100 hectares of land in each province for industrial projects selected by the General Directorate for Industrial Development, while ordering a ban on exports of several metal raw materials.

Al-Zaidi issued the directives while chairing the third session of the Industrial Coordination Council. The measures come as Iraq seeks to expand domestic manufacturing and reduce its reliance on imports as part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy. The government’s industrial program identifies food processing, pharmaceuticals and construction materials as priority sectors and calls for the revival of stalled factories and the development of industrial cities.

Iraq’s industrial sector continues to face structural challenges, including outdated facilities, limited supply chains and dependence on imported raw materials. Around 1,000 factories rely on imported inputs, raising production costs and making them less competitive with imported goods.

Earlier, industry officials told Shafaq News that around 37,000 factories were operating, while nearly 35,000 remained inactive. Industrial exports include products such as construction materials, iron products and metal containers, while officials have called for stronger measures to support local manufacturers.