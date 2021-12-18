Al-Kadhimi's government reoperated state-owned 15 closed factories, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Industry, Manhal al-Khabbaz, said that 15 State-owned factories were put back into service under Mustafa al-Kadhimi's Government.

Al-Khabbaz said in a press conference he held earlier today, Saturday, "85 state-owned factories were out of service. The Ministry fully reoperated 15. Three factories are expected to be back in service soon."

"The government came in critical conditions. The pandemic had a huge impact upon its performance," he added, "despite the lack of time, it did too much, Nevertheless less than what we aspired."