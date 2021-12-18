Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi's government reoperated state-owned 15 closed factories, Minister says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-18T16:08:13+0000
Al-Kadhimi's government reoperated state-owned 15 closed factories, Minister says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Industry, Manhal al-Khabbaz, said that 15 State-owned factories were put back into service under Mustafa al-Kadhimi's Government.

Al-Khabbaz said in a press conference he held earlier today, Saturday, "85 state-owned factories were out of service. The Ministry fully reoperated 15. Three factories are expected to be back in service soon."

"The government came in critical conditions. The pandemic had a huge impact upon its performance," he added, "despite the lack of time, it did too much, Nevertheless less than what we aspired."

related

Parliamentary Finance committee discloses the details of its agreement with Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-11-09 18:46:35
Parliamentary Finance committee discloses the details of its agreement with Al-Kadhimi

Al-Kadhimi orders re-examining the instructions to facilitate the implementation of the Financial Management Law

Date: 2021-07-16 10:21:09
Al-Kadhimi orders re-examining the instructions to facilitate the implementation of the Financial Management Law

Al-Kadhimi issues a directive to expedite the disbursement of the salaries

Date: 2020-11-12 21:18:42
Al-Kadhimi issues a directive to expedite the disbursement of the salaries

Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwaiti companies to invest in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-22 19:32:10
Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwaiti companies to invest in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi directs increasing the power supply from Mosul dam

Date: 2020-07-27 20:48:53
Al-Kadhimi directs increasing the power supply from Mosul dam

Al-Kadhimi discusses several files of common interest with Erdoğan

Date: 2020-12-17 13:22:48
Al-Kadhimi discusses several files of common interest with Erdoğan

Al-Kadhimi: Investment opportunities in Iraq are available for US businessmen and companies

Date: 2020-08-20 07:35:41
Al-Kadhimi: Investment opportunities in Iraq are available for US businessmen and companies

Al-Kadhimi: Supporting the local industry is one of the government's priorities

Date: 2021-01-18 13:54:28
Al-Kadhimi: Supporting the local industry is one of the government's priorities