Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Increased Euphrates flows from Syria have reached Iraq and are expected to rise further in the coming days, Al-Anbar Water Directorate chief told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Mahmoud Salem said the situation was under control and there was no risk of flooding, adding that authorities were monitoring water levels to ensure the province’s water facilities continued to operate normally.

Syrian authorities have previously taken precautionary measures amid an expected rise in Euphrates water levels and stronger currents following increased flows from Turkiye, with the Energy Ministry warning residents of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to stay away from the riverbanks and avoid swimming.

ارتفاع إضافي في منسوب نهر الفرات ابتداءً من 21 آب 2026نحذر الأهالي في محافظتي الرقة ودير الزور، ولا سيما القاطنين بالقرب من مجرى نهر الفرات، من الزيادة المرتقبة في كميات المياه الممررة من سد كديران.#وزارة_الطوارئ_وإدارة_الكوارث لمزيد من التفاصيل:https://t.co/2XUUrNh6f6 — وزارة الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث السورية (@SyMOEADM) August 21, 2026

In May, Al-Anbar authorities declared a full alert after the Euphrates rose about 1.5 meters following large water releases from Syria’s Tabqa Dam, reinforcing river embankments and increasing field monitoring in areas at risk of flooding. The rise followed more severe flooding in eastern Syria, where the river climbed nearly three meters in some areas, displacing residents and damaging homes and water infrastructure.

Read more: Euphrates flood wave approaches Iraq: Water lifeline or emerging threat?