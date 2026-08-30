Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi lawmaker convicted of corruption loses their parliamentary seat once the court ruling becomes final, the spokesperson for Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Jumana Al-Ghalai said the election law sets out the process for replacing an MP who loses their seat. The replacement must come from the same electoral list, with the first reserve candidate selected based on the number of votes received. “Once parliament asks IHEC to provide the names of replacement candidates, the commission prepares the list in accordance with the law and formally submits it to parliament.”

On August 10, Acting Interior Minister Hussein Al-Awadi ordered security personnel assigned to lawmakers convicted of financial corruption to be withdrawn, a ministry source told Shafaq News.

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