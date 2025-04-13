Iraq sweeps industry push: New directives covering Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday directed federal and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) institutions to hold joint meetings aimed at harmonizing procedures and resolving obstacles to industrial cooperation.

The directive came during a meeting of the Industrial Coordination Council, where the Prime Minister chaired discussions on advancing Iraq’s national industry and reviewed the implementation of previous decisions.

Notably, Iraq's industry has struggled for decades due to conflict, sanctions, and economic mismanagement. Although Iraq has a sizable labor force and natural resource wealth, its manufacturing sector remains underdeveloped, contributing less than 10% to GDP.