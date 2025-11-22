PM Al-Sudani: 5,470 industrial projects launched in 3 years

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, the caretaker Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said 5,470 industrial projects were launched over the past three years, with 53 factories now exporting to foreign markets.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, al-Sudani emphasized during an event inaugurating a milk factory in Baghdad that the government’s three-year agenda has centered on expanding manufacturing, empowering the private sector, and shifting decision-making away from the oil-driven model.

The government, the office reported, activated the Industrial Coordination Council to “remove production obstacles and improve conditions for local industry.” Al-Sudani also highlighted a shift in the three-year budget law, which—for the first time—allows the state to “offer sovereign guarantees” for private-sector projects to attract domestic and foreign capital.

He pointed to new initiatives in pharmaceuticals, food production, and construction materials, backed by an expanded lending program for small and medium industrial enterprises through local banks.

Iraq’s new government is to be formed within a month of the November 2025 parliamentary elections. Al-Sudani enters the nomination process seeking a second term after his coalition won the largest number of seats.

