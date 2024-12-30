Iraq shuts down over 110 non-compliant industrial operations to combat pollution

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Environment announced, on Monday, the closure of 111 industrial operations across Baghdad and other provinces for violating environmental regulations.

Amir Ali al-Hassoun, Director General of the Environmental Awareness and Media Department, said in a statement, "These measures are part of the ministry's intensified efforts to enforce environmental oversight on non-compliant activities, which pose a threat to public health and environmental safety."

The shutdown orders, issued by environmental monitoring teams in Baghdad and other provinces, were based on documented violations of environmental standards and applicable laws, al-Hassoun explained.

He added that the ministry’s actions are grounded in the Environmental Protection and Improvement Law No. 27 of 2009.

The ministry is also implementing Cabinet Resolution No. 24777, to reduce air pollution in Baghdad, in collaboration with sectoral ministries, Baghdad Municipality, and security forces.

Al-Hassoun highlighted the ministry's efforts to “enhance partnerships with governmental bodies and civil society organizations to improve Iraq’s environmental conditions.”

The ministry recently announced that since October, it closed 111 brick factories in Baghdad’s Nahrawan area due to non-compliance with environmental standards. Additionally, it has removed 144 unauthorized smelting operations in the Al-Amari, Al-Zawraa, and Al-Bawia regions.

In addition, 57 oxidized asphalt plants were shut down for breaching environmental guidelines, while inspections of power generators in Baghdad and other provinces are ongoing. Generators found to emit excessive pollution have been issued warnings.

In a previous interview with Shafaq News, Bassem Al-Gharabi, a member of the Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee, noted an increase in cancer rates and respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, attributing this rise to the high levels of pollutants in the water and air.

A report from Numbeo showed that Iraq's pollution index at 73.59%. The quality of green spaces and parks has plummeted to 38.14%, air pollution stands at 66.99%, drinking water pollution at 55.50%, and noise pollution has risen to 52.06%.