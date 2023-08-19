Baghdad tops Arab cities in air pollution, ranks thirteenth worldwide

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has emerged as the most air-polluted city among Arab cities, ranking thirteenth globally in air pollution levels exceeding the World Health Organization's guidelines by more than tenfold.

Swiss air quality technology company IQAir's data, reveals that air pollution continues to pose a significant threat to global environmental health. The consequences of exposure to air pollution encompass a range of health conditions, including asthma, cancer, lung disease, heart disease, and premature mortality.

The Global Air Quality Report for 2022 offers insights into the state of air quality worldwide over the preceding year.

Regarding air quality classification among Arab cities in 2022, Baghdad, Iraq, took the lead in the Arab world and secured the thirteenth spot worldwide among the most polluted cities., followed by Manama, Al-Zahran, Kuwait, Ras Al-Khaimah, Al-Shahaniya, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Riyadh, Khartoum, Dubai, Doha, Erbil, Salemiya, and Jeddah.