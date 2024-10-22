Iraqi Interior Ministry closes 69 projects in major anti-pollution drive

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the closure of 69 projects that violated environmental regulations and lacked proper licensing from the Ministry of Environment.

Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a statement, “The Environmental Police Directorate of the Civil Defense Directorate continues to follow up industrial and commercial activities that violate environmental regulations and are not licensed by the Ministry of Environment, in accordance with the Environmental Protection and Improvement Law No. 27 of 2009.”

"The Civil Defense Law No. 44 of 2013 is being activated, mandating the closure of activities that violate civil defense instructions," he added.

Miri revealed that 69 violating projects were closed since the start of the campaign on 10/15/2024. In cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Miri pointed out that an on-site inspection was conducted on 97 projects including brick factories and multi-activity industrial factories.

“The directorate also strengthened its campaigns at sanitary landfill sites to combat the burning of waste, as this step comes within the framework of efforts to reduce environmental pollution in air, water, and soil,” he continued.

According to the statement, the Environmental Police Directorate has urged owners of non-compliant factories “to adhere to environmental regulations, specifically by prohibiting the use of black oil in brick factories and requiring the installation of smoke filters to curb pollution.” The campaign, coordinated with the Ministry of Environment, is ongoing in efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

The capital Baghdad and some other provinces have recently witnessed a noticeable rise in air pollution rates, which raised concerns among citizens, while specialists warned of the dangers of environmental pollution on human health, especially the respiratory system.

Last week, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari ordered the closure of unauthorized brick factories and imposed a ban on waste burning.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani also announced comprehensive measures to tackle pollution and improve environmental conditions in Baghdad, which has recently been affected by a widespread sulfur odor.