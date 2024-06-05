Iraqi Interior Ministry arrests suspects in Baghdad attacks

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of a group of suspects involved in targeting several restaurants and foreign agencies in Baghdad.

The Ministry stated, "Through precise intelligence operations, the security forces of the Ministry of Interior succeeded in apprehending a new group of suspects responsible for the recent acts of vandalism and attacks on KFC restaurants and foreign agencies across various parts of Baghdad."

The Ministry indicated that "the relevant authorities have initiated the necessary legal procedures against the detainees to complete their investigative files. The investigating judge has ordered their detention under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law."

The statement emphasized that "security operations are ongoing to pursue the remaining individuals involved in these illegal activities to arrest and bring them to justice."

The current attacks on foreign enterprises in Iraq has shaken investor confidence, with strategic analysts warning of far-reaching consequences for the country's economy and international relations.

Western businesses have been damaged globally by boycotts and other forms of protest in response to Israel's military incursion in the Gaza Strip, which killed over 37,077 Palestinians, injured around 80,000 more, and caused a humanitarian crisis.